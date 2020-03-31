Alberta MLAs to debate COVID-19 legislation

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta’s government house leader is schedule to hold a media availability Tuesday morning to discuss legislation needed to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic and the downturn in the energy sector.

Jason Nixon is set to speak at 10 a.m. MT. Nixon’s address will be live streamed in this story post.

On Friday, Nixon announced Alberta MLAs would be called back to the legislature Tuesday.

Legislation that will be debated will look at how to support Albertans and the province’s economic future as it grapples with the novel coronavirus health crisis.

“These are unprecedented and challenging times for Albertans, but our government is here to guide our province through the COVID-19 pandemic with a steady hand,” Nixon said Friday.

“We will be reconvening the legislature in order to make further changes to legislation that will ensure we are protecting our most vulnerable and creating the conditions for Alberta’s economy to rebound after the worst of the pandemic is over.”

The government said it will collaborate with the Official Opposition in order to ensure MLAs stay healthy and follow guidelines laid out by the province’s chief medical officer of health on how to mitigate the risk of spreading COVID-19.