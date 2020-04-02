Coronavirus: Food Banks of Saskatchewan launches fundraising campaign

Send this page to someone via email

With an increase in demand due to the coronavirus pandemic, Food Banks of Saskatchewan launched a $6-million provincewide campaign on Thursday.

The organization represents 32 food banks across the province, supporting about 40,000 residents. It says it’s in “desperate” need of financial support.

“[It’s] a crisis unlike any we have ever experienced. As we witnessed in the recession in 2008, food banks were hard-pressed to meet demand,” said Laurie O’Connor, Saskatoon Food Bank and Learning Centre’s executive director.

“We anticipate that the economic impact of COVID-19 will see thousands of people visiting us who never imagined they would be forced to rely on a food bank to survive.”

Food Banks of Saskatchewan says the money raised will go a long way to feeding those in need. It says $100 will feed two families for a week.

Social distancing has decreased staffing levels, but local food bank teams are “ramping up” their to-go boxes for quick food hamper pickup.

“Economic pressures will lead to a surge in demand on our food bank unlike anything our community has experienced before,” said John Bailey, Regina Food Bank CEO.

“Hundreds of thousands of meals worth of food will be delivered to people, many of whom will never have considered that they would need to rely on a food bank. We will have to change the way we operate to meet the needs of our community, and we need the support of our community to make it happen.”

O’Connor said she is confident in Saskatchewan’s culture of giving and expects residents to step up.

“If there is one thing I have learned in my time at the food bank, it is that the generous spirit of the people of Saskatchewan is never more apparent than when the chips are down. And right now, we fear it’s just the beginning,” O’Connor said.

To donate, visit www.skfoodbanks.ca.

