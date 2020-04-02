Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Grandson charged with killing his grandfather at rural Saskatchewan home

By David Giles Global News
Posted April 2, 2020 12:01 pm
A man is charged with first-degree murder in the death of his grandfather at a rural residence in Fillmore, Sask.
A man is charged with first-degree murder in the death of his grandfather at a rural residence in Fillmore, Sask. File / Global News

A young man in southern Saskatchewan has been charged with killing his grandfather.

RCMP said members of the Fillmore detachment received a silent 911 call on Tuesday afternoon.

The call was traced to a rural residence, police said.

Related News

READ MORE: First-degree murder charges laid in Prince Albert, Sask. triple homicide

Officers said they arrived to find a man wandering around the farmyard.

Further investigation led to the discovery of the body of a 69-year-old man near the home.

His name has not been released and police have not said how he died.

READ MORE: RCMP investigating homicide following death of man in Dillon, Sask.

The 18-year-old man, the grandson of the victim, is charged with first-degree murder and indignity to human remains.

Story continues below advertisement

Police said he was living with his grandfather.

He will appear in Estevan provincial court on Thursday.

Fillmore is roughly 105 kilometres southeast of Regina.

First-degree murder charges laid in Prince Albert, Sask. triple homicide
First-degree murder charges laid in Prince Albert, Sask. triple homicide
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Sask RCMPHomicideFirst Degree MurderFillmore RCMPFillmoreFillmore HomicideFillmore Saskatchewan
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.