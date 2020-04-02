Grandson charged with killing his grandfather at rural Saskatchewan home

Send this page to someone via email

A young man in southern Saskatchewan has been charged with killing his grandfather.

RCMP said members of the Fillmore detachment received a silent 911 call on Tuesday afternoon.

The call was traced to a rural residence, police said.

Officers said they arrived to find a man wandering around the farmyard.

Further investigation led to the discovery of the body of a 69-year-old man near the home.

His name has not been released and police have not said how he died.

The 18-year-old man, the grandson of the victim, is charged with first-degree murder and indignity to human remains.

Police said he was living with his grandfather.

He will appear in Estevan provincial court on Thursday.

Fillmore is roughly 105 kilometres southeast of Regina.

