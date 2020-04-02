Coronavirus: 2 residents die overnight at Bobcaygeon, Ont. nursing home, death toll at 17

Send this page to someone via email

Two more residents died overnight at the Bobcaygeon, Ont., nursing home battling a coronavirus outbreak, bringing the death toll to 17, according to the facility’s medical director.

In an email Thursday morning, Dr. Michelle Snarr of Pinecrest Nursing Home confirmed two residents died overnight. No other details were provided on the deaths.

Since the outbreak was declared at the 65-bed long-term care facility in mid-March, 16 residents and one other person — a spouse of a resident — have died as a result of COVID-19 complications, according to Snarr.

According to the Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit, more than two dozen staff have also tested positive for COVID-19. Of the 66 people on staff, 34 were showing symptoms as of Monday, the health unit stated.

The health unit says the outbreak is the largest in Ontario.

Ontario reported 401 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Thursday, bringing the provincial total to 2,793 cases.

