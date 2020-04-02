Menu

Money

North American stocks mixed as U.S. jobless claims hit 6.6 million

By Medha Singh Reuters
Posted April 2, 2020 10:01 am
Coronavirus outbreak: Trump says he’s spoken to Russia, Saudi Arabia over falling oil prices
During the daily COVID-19 pandemic briefing Wednesday, U.S. President Trump says he's spoken to both Russia and Saudi Arabia about falling oil prices and thinks the problem can be solved.

North American stocks markets were mixed in early trading with U.S. indexes falling at the open on Thursday after U.S. jobless claims blew past a record 6 million and Canada’s benchmark index up thanks to higher oil prices.

In New York, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 124.05 points, or 0.59 per cent, at the open to 20,819.46. The S&P 500 opened lower by 11.96 points, or 0.48 per cent, at 2,458.54, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 43.13 points, or 0.59 per cent, to 7,317.45 at the opening bell.

READ MORE: U.S. weekly jobless claims top 6 million amid coronavirus pandemic

In Toronto, the S&P/TSX composite index was up 153.21 points at 13,029.58 at 9:50 a.m. ET.

The Canadian dollar traded for 70.14 cents US compared with an average of 70.34 cents US on Wednesday.

The May crude contract was up US$1.66 at US$21.97 per barrel and the May natural gas contract was down 3.9 cents at US$1.55 mmBTU.

The June gold contract was up US$34.00 at US$1,625.40 an ounce and the May copper contract was up 0.90 of a cent at US$2.18 a
pound.

— With files from the Canadian Press and a file from Erica Alini at Global News

© 2020 Reuters
