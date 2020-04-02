Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Money

U.S. weekly jobless claims hit 6 million amid coronavirus pandemic

By Alden Bentley Reuters
Posted April 2, 2020 9:07 am
Coronavirus outbreak: Trump says next two weeks will be ‘very, very painful’
During his daily briefing alongside the U.S. federal government coronavirus task force, U.S. President Donald Trump remarked that the next two weeks will be in his estimation "very, very painful" for average Americans but said there is reason for optimism beyond that.

The number of Americans filing claims for unemployment benefits last week shot to a record high for a second week in a row — topping 6 million — as more jurisdictions enforced stay-at-home measures to curb the coronavirus pandemic, which economists say has pushed the economy into recession.

Initial claims for unemployment benefits rose to 6.65 million in the latest week from an unrevised 3.3 million the previous week, the U.S. Labor Department said on Thursday.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

“We expected to see 4.5 million claims. This number is doubling last week’s,” said Priya Misra, head of global rates strategy at TD Securities in New York.

— More to come

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Reuters
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscovid-19 canadacoronavirus updateCanada CoronavirusCoronavirus In CanadaCoronavirus Casescovid-19 newsUS economy6 million jobless claims USU.S. jobless claimsUnemployment in the USweekly jobless claims US
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.