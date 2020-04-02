Menu

Crime

Impaired driver’s vehicle clocked at 194 km/h in Burlington, say OPP

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted April 2, 2020 8:50 am
OPP laid multiple charges after pulling over a driver reportedly travelling 194 kilometres per hour on the QEW.
OPP laid multiple charges after pulling over a driver reportedly travelling 194 kilometres per hour on the QEW.

A driver is facing multiple charges after police say they clocked a sedan travelling 194 kilometres per hour on the Queen Elizabeth Way (QEW) in Burlington on Wednesday.

In a tweet, OPP said the vehicle was “all over the road” on the QEW near Brant Street before it was pulled over by a patrol.

READ MORE: Norfolk County man facing multiple trespassing changes for naked break and enter

Officers allege the driver was also impaired.

The accused is facing eight charges connected to dangerous driving in addition to driving under the influence and driving without insurance.

