Impaired driver’s vehicle clocked at 194 km/h in Burlington, say OPP

Send this page to someone via email

A driver is facing multiple charges after police say they clocked a sedan travelling 194 kilometres per hour on the Queen Elizabeth Way (QEW) in Burlington on Wednesday.

In a tweet, OPP said the vehicle was “all over the road” on the QEW near Brant Street before it was pulled over by a patrol.

READ MORE: Norfolk County man facing multiple trespassing changes for naked break and enter

Officers allege the driver was also impaired.

The accused is facing eight charges connected to dangerous driving in addition to driving under the influence and driving without insurance.

Officer patrolling #QEW at Brant St.

observed vehicle all over the road.

Vehicle travelling 194km/h 🏎

Driver arrested and is now facing charges of:#ImpairedDriving, 80plus, dangerous drive, #StreetRacing, no insurance, novice BAC above 0, expired val tag, no permit… pic.twitter.com/8Dv9fuoTXn — OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP_HSD) April 1, 2020

Story continues below advertisement