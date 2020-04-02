Impaired driver’s vehicle clocked at 194 km/h in Burlington, say OPP

A driver is facing multiple charges after police say they clocked a sedan travelling 194 kilometres per hour on the Queen Elizabeth Way (QEW) in Burlington on Wednesday.
In a tweet, OPP said the vehicle was “all over the road” on the QEW near Brant Street before it was pulled over by a patrol.
Officers allege the driver was also impaired.
The accused is facing eight charges connected to dangerous driving in addition to driving under the influence and driving without insurance.
