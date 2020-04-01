Menu

Crime

Norfolk County man facing multiple trespassing changes for naked break and enter

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted April 1, 2020 6:46 pm
-.
-. Don Mitchell / Global News

After several calls to police, Norfolk County OPP arrested a naked man for breaking and entering.

On Tuesday, police responded to a 911 call at 4:14 a.m. for a break and enter in progress at Concession 12, Townsend, Norfolk County address.

OPP say an unknown individual forcibly gained entry to the home and woke up the homeowners.

They say the man then fled on foot after being confronted by the occupants before officers arrived on the scene.

After a search of the immediate area, OPP say a second 911 call was made after the same individual allegedly attempted to enter another residence on Highway 24.

The 35-year-old was then located and taken into custody.

Police have charged the 35-year-old Norfolk Country Man with break and enter, Mischief – destroys or damages property, and three counts of trespassing at night.

The accused is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice located in Simcoe at a later date.

