Winnipeg liquor store closed after employee tests positive for probable case of COVID-19: MBLL

A Winnipeg liquor store has closed after an employee has tested positive for a probable case of COVID-19.

The Garden City Liquor Mart will undergo a “deep and thorough sanitization” after the Crown corporation received word of the probable positive test Wednesday.

The MBLL says the employee last worked at the store on March 28 and is currently self-isolating and resting at home.

They say the public health authority will investigate if any additional employees or customers will need to self-isolate.

Customers who shopped in store will also be contacted to ensure they are aware.

The store at Main and Pritchard was also closed for additional cleaning as an employee there had been in contact with the individual who received the probable positive test.

