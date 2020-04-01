Coronavirus: 7 more cases announced in Interior Health, region’s total now 114

Send this page to someone via email

In her daily coronavirus update, B.C.’s provincial health officer announced Wednesday that the total number of confirmed cases in Interior Health is now up 114.

That is an increase from 107 confirmed cases in the health region on Tuesday.

A significant number of those are temporary foreign workers at a West Kelowna business.

On Tuesday, Interior Health announced 14 workers who live at Bylands Nurseries Ltd. had tested positive for the virus.

On Wednesday, the number of cases connected to workers at the business had grown to 19.

The health authority said the risk of exposure to the public related to that outbreak is low, and that the business has been fully cooperative.

More details about how the business and the health authority are responding to that outbreak are available here.

In related news, a website dedicated to tracking the coronavirus says there are now 932,605 confirmed cases worldwide of COVID-19.

The U.S. is listed as having the most cases at 213,372 — nearly double that of Italy, which was second at 110,574. Spain was next at 104,118, followed by China (82,361) and Germany (77,872). Canada was listed 15th at 9,560.

– With files from Jules Knox and Doyle Potenteau