Coronavirus outbreak: BC Hydro to provide 3 month credit on homeowner bills, 1 percent reduction for all customers
On Wednesday, British Columbia’s Premier John Horgan said that BC Hydro will offer a three month credit on hydro bills for individuals who are out of work, or have reduced wages due to the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as a 1 percent reduction for all BC Hydro customers. He added that they will also give the option to large industrial customers to have 50 percent of their payments deferred for the next three months.