Coronavirus: Commercial power use down 30% in some sectors, says BC Hydro

In another sign of just how hard the novel coronavirus pandemic has hit B.C.’s economy, BC Hydro says daily commercial power usage has fallen 30 per cent in some sectors.

Recreational facilities saw the steepest decline, 30 per cent, while power use fell 29 per cent in the restaurant sector and 27 per cent in hotels according to BC Hydro.

Offices have seen a 16 per cent drop in power use.

Province-wide, commercial power use fell 13 per cent in the first two weeks of April compared to 2019, the Crown corporation said.

The statistics come as BC Hydro says 3,000 businesses have applied for its small-business relief program, which waives power bills for three months.

More than 57,000 residential customers have also applied for a similar relief program since applications opened last week, said BC Hydro.