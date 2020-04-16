Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement

Coronavirus: Commercial power use down 30% in some sectors, says BC Hydro

By Simon Little Global News
Posted April 16, 2020 6:35 pm
Coronavirus outbreak: BC Hydro to provide 3 month credit on homeowner bills, 1 per cent reduction for all customers
WATCH: BC Hydro to provide three-month credit on homeowner bills, 1 per cent reduction for all customers

In another sign of just how hard the novel coronavirus pandemic has hit B.C.’s economy, BC Hydro says daily commercial power usage has fallen 30 per cent in some sectors.

Recreational facilities saw the steepest decline, 30 per cent, while power use fell 29 per cent in the restaurant sector and 27 per cent in hotels according to BC Hydro.

READ MORE: COVID-19: BC Hydro customers to get three months of bill relief

Offices have seen a 16 per cent drop in power use.

Province-wide, commercial power use fell 13 per cent in the first two weeks of April compared to 2019, the Crown corporation said.

READ MORE: Canadians asked to support local restaurants every Wednesday on Canada Takeout Day

The statistics come as BC Hydro says 3,000 businesses have applied for its small-business relief program, which waives power bills for three months.

Story continues below advertisement

More than 57,000 residential customers have also applied for a similar relief program since applications opened last week, said BC Hydro.

Coronavirus outbreak: Horgan says preliminary talks underway to discuss reopening of schools
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19covid-19 newsBritish Columbiabc coronavirusbc hydroCoronavirus Businesscoronavirus bc hydrocoronavirus electricitycoronavirus powercoronavirus power usage
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.