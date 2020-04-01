B.C. health officials to provide Wednesday update on coronavirus pandemic

Send this page to someone via email

British Columbia health officials are slated to provide their daily update on the province’s response to the novel coronavirus pandemic at 3 pm. PT.

As of Wednesday morning, 24 people had died of COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, while the province had confirmed 1,013 cases.

Nation-wide, there were 105 deaths and more than 1,000 cases.

On Tuesday, B.C. health officials warned that some version of harsh restrictions that have been put in place to curb the spread of the virus would likely remain until “at least” the summer.

Premier John Horgan on Tuesday formally extended the province’s state of emergency until April 14.

