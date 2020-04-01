Menu

B.C. health officials to provide Wednesday update on coronavirus pandemic

By Simon Little Global News
Posted April 1, 2020 2:30 pm
B.C. Premier John Horgan addresses province in televised speech
Premier John Horgan spoke directly to British Columbians Tuesday night about his government's response to the COVID-19 crisis. Here is the B.C. premier's speech in full.

British Columbia health officials are slated to provide their daily update on the province’s response to the novel coronavirus pandemic at 3 pm. PT.

Global News will stream the event live here and on our Facebook page, and carry it on BC1.

As of Wednesday morning, 24 people had died of COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, while the province had confirmed 1,013 cases.

Nation-wide, there were 105 deaths and more than 1,000 cases.

On Tuesday, B.C. health officials warned that some version of harsh restrictions that have been put in place to curb the spread of the virus would likely remain until “at least” the summer.

Premier John Horgan on Tuesday formally extended the province’s state of emergency until April 14.

