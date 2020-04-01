Coronavirus: 2 COVID-19 assessment centres open in Muskoka

Send this page to someone via email

Two COVID-19 assessment centres that are by appointment only opened in Bracebridge, Ont., and Huntsville, Ont., on Wednesday.

“It is important to note that presently there are a limited number of test kits in Muskoka,” Melanie Mar, a doctor with the Muskoka Algonquin Healthcare, said in a statement.

“Testing is not available to patients on request, but based on the most up to date guidelines issued by the Ministry of Health and the healthcare professional’s assessment.”

Muskoka Algonquin Healthcare says those who are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms must seek guidance from their doctor or nurse practitioner as to whether they should go to the assessment centre.

If someone needs to attend the facility, their health care provider’s office will book an appointment.

Those who do not have a doctor or a nurse practitioner can seek guidance from Telehealth Ontario, the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit or the Ministry of Health’s self-assessment tool. If it’s advised to attend a COVID-19 assessment centre, residents can call 1-888-383-7009 to book an appointment.

“For the safety of our staff and patients, it is crucial that the process to access an assessment centre is followed and that the public continue to monitor and review recommendations form Public Health and the Ministry of Health,” Keith Cross, another doctor with Muskoka Algonquin Healthcare, said in a statement.

The assessment facility in Bracebridge, Ont., is located at the Rotary Centre for Youth at 131 Wellington St. E., while the centre in Huntsville, Ont., is located at Building B of the Huntsville District Memorial Hospital on the right side of 100 Frank Miller Dr.

