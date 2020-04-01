Health unit investigating possible respiratory outbreak at Bracebridge, Ont., seniors’ home

Send this page to someone via email

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit is investigating a potential respiratory outbreak at a Bracebridge, Ont., seniors’ home, which hasn’t been confirmed to be the novel coronavirus.

On Monday, four residents at the Pines long-term care home developed mild respiratory symptoms. They have been moved to an isolated area of the home for monitoring while the potential outbreak is looked into.

“All are under investigation and have had laboratory tests submitted,” the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit’s medical officer of health, Charles Gardner, told reporters Wednesday.

“The prime concern is making sure this isn’t COVID to begin with.” Tweet This

Families of the symptomatic residents at the Pines seniors’ home were notified of the possible outbreak.

“Staff have been in contact with the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit to ensure we have taken all the appropriate precautions,” Norm Barrette, Muskoka’s health services commissioner, said in a statement.

“Diagnostic swabs were taken on all four residents and according to Public Health, the results will be available in the next 24 hours.”

One area of Pines has been placed under respiratory outbreak status by the local health unit, pending the laboratory results.

Pines is currently restricting all visitors, volunteers and non-essential health care personnel from visiting the facility, except for when it’s considered to be for “compassionate reasons.”

The long-term care home is also screening all residents twice daily and all health care personnel for respiratory symptoms.

