University of Regina students unsatisfied with grading options amid COVID-19

On Monday, the University of Regina (U of R) announced four options to choose from for each course students are enrolled in.

Those options include completing the course and receiving a final grade percentage, choosing to withdraw from the course with the grade not affecting the student, and also a pass-fail option, which would replace the percentage grade with a credit or no credit.

Many students believe these options are not in their best interest.

“There’s a lot going on in the world, and we are not going to be able to focus and do our schoolwork properly,” said Taralyn Fleuter, a fifth-year student at the University of Regina.

Fleuter believes that the university should look at the option of allowing students to use their current grade as their final grade.

Story continues below advertisement

“There’s a week left of classes, we have done the majority of our schoolwork and a lot of us have worked really hard on that, and you know a lot of us have also have recently lost our jobs, kids are at home, and there are a lot of students who aren’t lucky enough to have their own computers,” Fleuter said.

1:25 University of Regina offers students final grading options amid COVID-19 pandemic University of Regina offers students final grading options amid COVID-19 pandemic

Once the announcement was made, students created an online petition asking the U of R to change to a pass-fail grading system. This petition has 4,400 signatures.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

The last day of classes is April 9th.

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Health officials caution against all international travel. Returning travellers across Canada are legally obligated to self-isolate for 14 days, beginning March 26, in case they develop symptoms and to prevent spreading the virus to others. In Saskatchewan, international travellers are already required to self-isolate for 14 days upon their return to the province.

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

Story continues below advertisement

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out.

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, click here.