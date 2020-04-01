Clerk kicks Asian doctor out of U.S. gas station, citing ‘coronavirus prevention’ policy

Send this page to someone via email

An Indiana gas station owner has apologized after a doctor was kicked out of his shop for being Asian during the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Friday, the doctor who works with cancer patients said he was verbally abused before being kicked out by an employee, citing the store’s “coronavirus prevention” sign, who asked if he was Chinese, according to Fox13.

“I’ve never experienced anything like this,” according to David, who asked to only use his first name.

David added that he told the clerk he was Korean and born in Kentucky, WISH-TV reports.

“He was very angry and told me to get out,” David continued. “I wasn’t allowed to buy anything there, not allowed to use the bathroom there.

“‘Never come back. Don’t ever come back,’ [he said,] in a very violent and hateful way.”

The owner of Marathon gas station, according to the broadcast station, offered an apology. He also has reportedly fired the clerk in question.

“Part of me is hurt and angry and saddened that people can actually behave that way to another,” he told WISH.

Martinsville Chief of Police Kurt Spivey confirmed to Newsweek that they received a call related to the incident on Friday.

“Friday [the] 27th, I believe, we received a call that a man of Asian descent had been refused service at a gas station, specifically due to his race being Chinese or Asian,” Spivey told Newsweek.

“My understanding is that this was directly in relation to the COVID-19 pandemic.”

“After speaking to the management and ownership of the store and gas station where this occurred they specified that this was a one-time incident,” Spivey continued. “They also stated that it was a language barrier issue. My understanding is that the subject was asked to leave by the clerk.

“The owner of the gas station has been nothing but apologetic and they are sorry that this entire incident happened and would like to move past it.”

Story continues below advertisement

