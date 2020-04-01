Coronavirus: Western reserves free campus-area hotel rooms for front-line medical workers

Send this page to someone via email

London’s Windemere Manor Hotel is back open for business, but the only clientele who will be staying there for the next month will be local medical professionals fighting the novel coronavirus.

Western University and its Schulich School of Medicine and Dentistry have reserved 35 to 40 rooms at the campus-area hotel to provide, free of charge, to physicians in the city who are on the front lines of the pandemic.

Windemere Manor Hotel, which is a tenant of Western’s Discovery Park, closed its doors to the public in mid-March because of the pandemic.

The goal, says Schulich’s acting dean, Dr. Davy Cheng, is to keep those physicians from having to decide whether to go home and potentially put their family’s lives at risk.

“The challenges for this group of front-line workers [is] they are mostly working in the very high risk patient group,” Cheng said Wednesday in an interview with 980 CFPL’s Craig Needles. “Either at the emergency department, at the critical care intensive care unit, doing surgery, doing intubation.

“They don’t want to go home sometimes because they have elderly parents or young kids… They don’t they don’t want to run the risk themselves. Tweet This

“So we are very fortunate that Western University [is allowing] us to provide this service to our front-line physicians.”

According to the London Health Sciences Centre, seven COVID-19 patients were being treated at University Hospital as of Tuesday, with four patients at Victoria Hospital. At both hospitals, two patients were in intensive care.

Those numbers are expected to increase as the pandemic continues, peaking in Canada and the U.S. “probably in mid-April to late April,” Cheng said.

“We can see the number every day, and the projection can be frightening in the next one week or two.”

As of Wednesday, 66 confirmed cases had been reported in London and Middlesex — 14 cases just that day.

“This is community spread now,” Cheng said. “What we really need everyone to do is to ensure that we keep the physical distancing, but I do want to encourage everybody to be socially active, virtually.

“We need to be distant, two metres apart, doing our part to relieve the spread.”

