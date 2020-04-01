Coronavirus outbreak: Ford says Ontario to see ‘turbulent waters’ in coming weeks

Ontario Premier Doug Ford stressed Wednesday the province was set to see some “turbulent waters” over the next few weeks due to COVID-19 as health officials expect to see a surge in cases. Ford said the province can go the route of Italy and Spain in terms of cases and deaths, or the route of South Korea which was able to flatten the curve. The government did not provide actual numbers in terms of what models are predicting, but Ford explained they don’t want to underestimate or create a panic by overestimating.