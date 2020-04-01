Public Health reports 10 new coronavirus cases in Guelph, total at 23

Send this page to someone via email

There are now at least 23 people in Guelph, Ont., who have tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, according to Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health.

Statistics posted on its website on Wednesday show the number of cases in the Royal City has grown by 10 within 24 hours.

Seven cases are being reported in Wellington County and 14 in Dufferin County. Public Health said three additional cases are now considered resolved.

There have been no deaths reported in Guelph or the two counties.

The updated numbers come after an outbreak was declared on Tuesday at Headwaters Health Care Centre in Orangeville, Ont., where several healthcare workers tested positive for COVID-19.

An outbreak has also been declared at Guelph General Hospital where several staff members tested positive for the disease as well.

Public Health is urging residents to stay away from these hospitals unless it is absolutely necessary.

As of Wednesday, Ontario was reporting 2,392 cases and 37 death’s related to the novel coronavirus.

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Health officials caution against all international travel. Returning travellers are legally obligated to self-isolate for 14 days, beginning March 26, in case they develop symptoms and to prevent spreading the virus to others. Some provinces and territories have also implemented additional recommendations or enforcement measures to ensure those returning to the area self-isolate.

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out.

