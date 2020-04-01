Menu

Crime

Oakville non-essential business owner warned for opening store during coronavirus pandemic

By Rick Zamperin 900 CHML
Posted April 1, 2020 2:40 pm
Police have given a non-essential business owner in Oakville a warning for operating during the coronavirus pandemic.
A store in Oakville has received a warning from Halton Regional Police after the non-essential business was found open this week during the coronavirus pandemic.

Police responded to complaints Tuesday about a vape shop being open in contravention of a provincial order to close.

Officers issued the owner a warning for failing to comply with an order made during a declared emergency.

READ MORE: Accused Hamilton drug dealer charged with operating non-essential business amid coronavirus pandemic

The business was also charged with selling vapour products to a person under 19.

Police also noted the store had no screening signage for COVID-19, there were no protective barriers for staff or customers, and no restrictions on the number of people allowed in the store at one time.

Ontario implements temporary closures of non-essential businesses
As a result of a declaration by the province, all non-essential establishments are legally required to close during the COVID-19 crisis.

Police say that while voluntary compliance to the guidelines laid out by the provincial government is preferred, they have the authority under the Emergency Management and Civil Protection Act to issue fines to individuals and businesses that choose to defy the act.

Halton Regional Police is reminding residents with concerns about a possible offence under the act to contact them at 905-825-4747.

