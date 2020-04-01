Drake, The Weeknd, J. Cole FaceTime with 11-year-old before he dies of cancer

Send this page to someone via email

Thanks to FaceTime, musicians Drake, The Weeknd and J. Cole were able to share some smiles with an 11-year-old cancer patient, Elijah Williams, before his death last week.

On Sunday, Williams’ older cousin Michael Watson II shared the heartwarming story with his 7,000-plus Instagram followers, while also confirming the death of his cousin.

“Over the past 3 years, my 11 y.o. cousin, Elijah, has battled cancer with the utmost resilience,” Watson wrote in the post. “Elijah’s physical fight is now complete, as he transitioned to heaven on Friday.”

Watson highlighted the artists as Williams’ heroes.

“The Weeknd, J. Cole, & Drake. Incredibly grateful for these three super-humans being so caring for my family during this time. We’ll hold onto these moments forever.”

(L-R) J. Cole, The Weeknd and Drake. CP Images Archive

Watson’s footage showed Williams’ excitement when FaceTiming The Weeknd, 30, and Cole, 35. Footage of Drake’s conversation was not included.

In response to being told that The Weeknd was on the phone, a shocked Williams said, “Whoa.” His surprise was matched by the Starboy singer, who also said “Whoa.” The Toronto-based musician had a big grin on his face as the two chatted.

“I’m so honoured to be one of your favourite artists, buddy. Thank you,” said The Weeknd. “I love you.”

Williams can then be heard saying “I love you” back.

Mother Kiara Swope and her late son, Elijah Williams, during a FaceTime conversation with the Toronto-based rapper Drake, days before Williams lost a three-year battle to cancer. Instagram: @kiaboo89_

Upon seeing Cole on FaceTime, Williams’ eyes widened.

“It’s a pleasure to meet you, man. I love you, bro,” said the Middle Child rapper.

Watson asked people to “please lift Kiara, Elijah’s mom, and the rest of the family up in your thoughts and prayers” in the video’s caption.

“In a time where there seems like so much is out of our control, one thing that we all have the power to give and show others is love,” he wrote.

Williams died on March 27 after a three-year battle with cancer.

The boy’s mother, Kiara Swope, shared her own Instagram post thanking the musicians — as well as 2018 Nascar Cup champion Joey Logano, for “showing my baby some love these last difficult days of his life.”

“I truly appreciate you all.”