Tall order: Man uses bucket truck to visit mom on 3rd floor of assisted living home

People are getting creative when it comes to visiting loved ones during the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Take Charley Adams, for example, an Ohio arborist with a bucket truck who hasn’t been able to visit mom Julie, 80, at her assisted living home due to COVID-19-related restrictions.

Adams, the owner of Adams Tree Preservation in Poland, Ohio, took his bucket truck to the side of Julie’s home, raising himself up to meet her at her window last week.

“Her spirits were kind of down because she’s used to being able to get out, go places and do things. And so I just had the idea that I’d bring the bucket truck over,” Adams told CNN. “I called her, and I told her to come look out the window, and there I was.”

The 45-year-old made sure to check with Windsor Estates Assisted Living before making the grand gesture for his mom.

They spent around five to 10 minutes chatting, and he asked if she wanted any movies or books to help stave off the isolation boredom, CNN says.

With the facility on lockdown, it’s been hard on his mom, Adams said.

“She kept calling me and saying she wanted to go out to dinner,” Adams told Good Morning America (GMA). “I kept explaining to her, ‘Mom, that’s not possible … you can’t do that right now.’”

Since his visit, which has been getting a lot of attention on Facebook, he says his mom’s days have been much brighter.

“[Friends and family] are calling her. It’s been really great because all of the phone calls really cheer her up,” Adams told GMA.

“If this little story can make somebody, even if it’s just for two seconds, smile, it means we’re doing something right.”

