2nd man dies of COVID-19 at Kitchener hospital

Send this page to someone via email

A second man has died in Waterloo region due to COVID-19, according to Waterloo Public Health.

Dr. Hsiu-Li Wang, the region’s acting medical officer of health, said she was notified of the man’s death on Wednesday morning.

She said the man had a preexisting condition and was in hospital at St. Mary’s General Hospital.

0:49 Coronavirus outbreak: Trudeau asked if Canada expects death projections similar to the U.S. Coronavirus outbreak: Trudeau asked if Canada expects death projections similar to the U.S.

“This is an especially difficult time for the family and loved ones, and I wish to express my deepest condolences to them,” Wand said while announcing the news during a press briefing.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

The man becomes the region’s second victim in as many days.

On Tuesday, it was announced that a 41-year-old man with pre-existing medical conditions had also died at St. Mary’s General Hospital.

Story continues below advertisement

Public Health also provided an update on Wednesday to the number of people who have contracted the virus.

In total, it says that 14 more people have contracted COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases to 117.

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Health officials caution against all international travel. Returning travellers are asked to self-isolate for 14 days in case they develop symptoms and to prevent spreading the virus to others.

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out.

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, click here.