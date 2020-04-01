Coronavirus: London firefighters, police, paramedics show support for health-care workers

Send this page to someone via email

London Emergency Services workers came together to show support for local health-care workers, emergency services personnel and community members on the front lines of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

A convoy of emergency services vehicles drove past the London Health Sciences University and St. Joseph’s campuses at 11 a.m. Wednesday.

The convoy was organized by the Middlesex-London Paramedic Service and included representatives from the London Fire Department and local police service.

“We are out there and in this together for the long run, and it was a great show of solidarity,” Colin Shewell, London fire platoon chief, said.

“We are just trying to show support and appreciation for all of our emergency service workers — the doctors, nurses and support workers in the hospital — to say job well done and we are with you for the long run.”

An emergency services convoy of London Fire, Police, and Paramedic Service came together to show their support for the healthcare workers emergency service personnel at the London Health Sciences University Campus and Saint Joseph’s Campus today @AM980News #coronavirus #stayhome pic.twitter.com/mFcBkwbIHM — Sawyer Bogdan (@sleebogdan) April 1, 2020

Shewell said that when the Middlesex London Paramedic Service first approached firefighters with the idea, it was an easy decision to join, and they are more than happy to get involved in any other events in the future.

Wednesday’s display of support was just the latest in a number of solidarity convoys and other initiatives taking place across the country and around the world to show support for the health-care workers on the front lines of the pandemic.

A second drive-by is planned for the London Health Sciences’ Victoria campus and Parkwood Institute at 2 p.m. on Wednesday.

