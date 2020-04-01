New Brunswick to provide Wednesday update on coronavirus

Send this page to someone via email

Premier Blaine Higgs and Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health, are set to provide an update Wednesday on the novel coronavirus pandemic.

On Tuesday, the government of New Brunswick confirmed two new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases in the province to 70.

More updates on the number of cases will be shared at the press briefing scheduled to take place at 2:30 p.m. AT.

So far, Russell said Tuesday, 42 of the confirmed cases are travel-related, 19 are due to close contact with a travel-related case and three are related to community transmission. Six are under investigation.

“As we know, we have confirmed community transmission. We need everyone to stay on their guard … and be vigilant,” said Russell.

Higgs also encouraged business owners affected by the state of emergency to use existing supports to keep operating and to think long-term.

“Use any financial assistance you receive to stay afloat, but keep employees working and look to the future,” said Higgs. “Now is the time to be innovative. If your business is not prohibited from operating and meets the health standards being imposed, we need you.”

More to come.

