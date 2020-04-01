Speed cameras now in place at 35 intersections across B.C.

Send this page to someone via email

Automated speed-enforcement cameras are now in place at all planned intersections around the province, the government says.

Thirty-four of the 35 sites are up and running on a 24/7 basis as of Wednesday and warning signs are up to deter potential speeders and red-light runners.

NDP government begins installation of intersection speed cameras

The province is delaying the activation of speed cameras on Island Highway at Aulds Road in Nanaimo until mid-September to give drivers time to adjust to the new speed limit, which was reduced to 70 kilometres an hour from 80 kilometres an hour. The site remains activated for red-light enforcement.

Five automated cameras were activated last July, the province said, and the program has issued more than 20,000 speeding tickets.

