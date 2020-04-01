Menu

Speed cameras now in place at 35 intersections across B.C.

By Gord Macdonald Global News
Posted April 1, 2020 12:40 pm
Province activates new speed enforcement cameras in five Metro Vancouver intersections
You might want to slow down at certain intersections across B.C. As Jennifer Palma reports, the first of five speed enforcement cameras beginning working today as the government tries to put the brakes on speeders.

Automated speed-enforcement cameras are now in place at all planned intersections around the province, the government says.

Thirty-four of the 35 sites are up and running on a 24/7 basis as of Wednesday and warning signs are up to deter potential speeders and red-light runners.

NDP government begins installation of intersection speed cameras
The province is delaying the activation of speed cameras on Island Highway at Aulds Road in Nanaimo until mid-September to give drivers time to adjust to the new speed limit, which was reduced to 70 kilometres an hour from 80 kilometres an hour. The site remains activated for red-light enforcement.

Five automated cameras were activated last July, the province said, and the program has issued more than 20,000 speeding tickets.

