Coronavirus: Northumberland County offering emergency child care for essential workers

Send this page to someone via email

Northumberland County is making emergency child-care services available for essential workers, such as health-care and front-line workers, during the coronavirus pandemic.

Starting on Monday, April 6, the county is offering free child-care services to essential workers who have no other options for child care after licensed centres were legally required to close on March 17.

The county represents Cobourg, Port Hope, Alnwick-Haldimand Township, Brighton, Trent Hills and Cramahe Township. Alderville First Nation is independent of county administration.

Only licensed centres or homes that are approved to operate emergency care will open, the county stated. The number of spaces available has yet to be determined.

“Local health-care and front-line personnel are at work for our community, protecting our health and safety and ensuring essential services are in place during this pandemic,” said County Warden Bob Sanderson, who is also mayor of Port Hope.

Story continues below advertisement

“We are proud to support them during this challenging time by making child-care services available to them. We also recognize our registered early childhood educators for responding to this need and making safe and welcoming emergency child-care spaces accessible to local families.

“We ask that participating families support child-care staff by carefully observing all screening and sanitation requirements in place,” he added.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

The county says “rigorous” health and safety procedures will be in place at each location to reduce the risk of transmission of COVID-19, including a limited number of children and staff on site, entrance screening for staff and families and daily facility sanitation protocols.

As there are limited emergency child-care spaces available, the county says it may have to prioritize care based on the occupation and type of care required. Parents may be asked for verification of employment to ensure eligibility for care.

For more information or to apply for emergency child care in Northumberland, please visit the county’s website.

Professions approved for access to emergency child-care spaces include:

Health-care professionals

Paramedics

Police service workers

Fire protection and prevention workers

Animal welfare inspectors

Child-care workers working in an emergency child-care centre

Compass Group Canada Ltd. (Cook Chill Food Production) employees

Coroners

Correctional service workers

Employees of the direct operated facilities branch of the Ministry of Children, Community, and Social Services

Workers employed under the Young Offenders, Youth Criminal Justice or Child, Youth, and Family Services acts

Essential service workers for a municipality or First Nation

Essential service workers for the Ministry of Education

Story continues below advertisement

The county’s community and social services department is working closely with area child-care providers, health partners and the provincial government.

“The safest option for children is to remain at home, whenever possible,” the county said.