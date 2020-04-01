Menu

Health

2 City of Kawartha Lakes police officers test negative for coronavirus after suspected exposure

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted April 1, 2020 12:12 pm
Two City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service officers have tested negative for COVID-19.
Two City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service officers are out of self-isolation after testing negative for the novel coronavirus.

The service said on Sunday two officers were removed from duty and went into self-isolation following an arrest of a man for domestic assault in Lindsay.

READ MORE: Coronavirus — 2 City of Kawartha Lakes police officers in self-isolation due to suspected exposure

Police said based on information the suspect provided, there was “reason to suspect” that he had COVID-19.

However, police said the officers have tested negative.

“They returned home to their families last night after receiving negative results to their COVID-19 testing,” Sgt. Dave Murtha said on Wednesday morning.

On Tuesday, the Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit reported that 41 of its 52 confirmed cases of COVID-19 were in the City of Kawartha Lakes.

How are first responders in Peterborough staying safe?
