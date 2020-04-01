Air Canada service to Sydney, N.S., cut until at least April 30 amid coronavirus pandemic

Send this page to someone via email

Air Canada has cancelled its service to Sydney, N.S., as it deals with the economic reality of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The company announced earlier this week that it will be laying off more than 16,000 employees — 15,200 unionized workers and 1,300 managers — through April and May as a result of drastically reduced flight capacity.

The Sydney Airport says the decision will affect it as well.

Air Canada’s service from Halifax and Toronto to Sydney will be suspended until April 30, with the possibility that the route reductions may extend into May.

The changes come into effect on Thursday.

If you had travel plans to Sydney this month the airport is asking individuals to contact Air Canada for assistance.

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Health officials caution against all international travel. Returning travellers are legally obligated to self-isolate for 14 days, beginning March 26, in case they develop symptoms and to prevent spreading the virus to others. Some provinces and territories have also implemented additional recommendations or enforcement measures to ensure those returning to the area self-isolate.

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out.

