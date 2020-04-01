14 new coronavirus cases in London-Middlesex; Lambton sees 5th death, Elgin 2nd

Send this page to someone via email

The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in London and Middlesex rose by 14 on Wednesday while health officials in Lambton and Elgin counties confirmed additional cases and deaths from the novel coronavirus.

Details about the 14 new cases, including age, gender, transmission source and current status, were not immediately available from the Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU). The increase is being attributed to the clearing of a backlog of lab tests.

The new cases bring the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in London and Middlesex to 66. The tally includes eight resolved cases and three deaths. Two deaths were reported on Tuesday and one over the weekend.

The deceased include a woman in her 80s who tested positive on March 25 after becoming infected through close contact with another case, and a woman in her 90s who tested positive on Monday but whose transmission source remains unclear.

The area’s first death involved a man in his 70s who tested positive March 19 and who became infected during travel to Portugal.

On Tuesday, officials with London’s Grand Wood Park reported that two people confirmed positive on Monday by the MLHU were residents of the retirement home. No further details were provided, but Grand Wood said the two were in self-isolation.

The spread of the novel coronavirus within long-term care and retirement homes has been of particular concern, as the elderly are at increased risk of serious complications from the virus.

Provincially, Ontario reported 426 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, including four new deaths. It represents a nearly 22 per cent increase and brings the provincial total to 2,392. That includes 37 deaths and 689 cases that have been resolved.

The number of pending test results in Ontario has dropped by 1,145 in the past 24 hours to 3,135.

Nationally, just over 9,000 confirmed cases had been reported across Canada as of late Wednesday morning, including just over 1,200 cases that have been resolved and 105 deaths.

Sarnia and Lambton

Health officials in Lambton County say another patient who tested positive for COVID-19 has died and eight more people have tested positive.

It brings the number of deaths in the county to five and the number of confirmed cases to 47.

Details were not immediately available about the fifth deceased patient or the newly confirmed cases.

Like in Middlesex, the increase in cases is being attributed to the clearing of testing backlogs.

The county’s first four COVID-19-related deaths, reported on Sunday and Monday, involved patients over the age of 70 who had been hospitalized at Bluewater Health in Sarnia, Ont., and who died on March 26, 27 and 29, according to Lambton Public Health (LPH).

Three involved patients of the same Sarnia retirement home, according to the Sarnia Observer.

Lambton health officials said in a statement on Monday they had found links between some of the county’s cases. Some were connected to group travel to Europe, others to family and faith gatherings, and a limited number to occupational settings.

“Many of the contacts are providing reassuring histories of self-isolation, but we also know that people have wide social networks that have been enabling transmission,” said the statement.

Of the county’s 47 confirmed cases, 83 per cent involve patients over the age of 60, with 43 per cent involving patients over 80, according to LPH.

Elgin and Oxford

Southwestern Public Health reported four new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Elgin County on Wednesday, including one involving a patient officials say has since died.

It’s the second death involving a positive COVID-19 patient in the county, and in SWPH’s jurisdiction, in as many days. The agency covers Elgin and Oxford counties and St. Thomas.

The health unit identified the deceased only as a woman in her 70s. Her transmission source is still pending.

The other new cases confirmed Wednesday involve a woman in her 40s, a man in his 80s and an individual in their 80s who is self-isolating.

The total number of confirmed cases in Elgin, including St. Thomas, now stands at 11. Four cases have been confirmed in Oxford County.

Health officials reported the area’s first COVID-19-related death on Monday involving a woman in her late 80s who became infected through close contact. The woman tested positive on Saturday and had been hospitalized in St. Thomas.

Huron and Perth

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Huron and Perth stands at 10 after health officials there reported an additional case late Tuesday afternoon.

Details about the new case have not been released. Seven cases were confirmed over the weekend.

There has been one reported death in Huron and Perth involving a patient who tested positive for COVID-19.

On Tuesday, Huron Perth Public Health confirmed the deceased was the area’s first confirmed patient.

The 64-year-old St. Marys, Ont., man had tested positive on March 14 after becoming infected during a trip to Mexico. He had been listed in critical condition at Stratford General Hospital as of Saturday.

A 57-year-old St. Mary’s woman who had close household contact with the man became the area’s second confirmed case on March 18. She was in self-isolation as of Saturday.

— With files from Jacquelyn Lebel and The Canadian Press

