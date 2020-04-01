Peterborough hospital opens 36-bed unit for expected influx of COVID-19 patients

Send this page to someone via email

A new 36-bed inpatient unit has been opened at Peterborough Regional Health Centre (PRHC) in anticipation of an increase in patients with COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

On Wednesday, the hospital announced the inpatient unit was designed to create additional capacity to care for patients with respiratory illness.

Currently, the hospital is caring for three patients who have tested positive for COVID-19, two of whom are in the intensive care unit (ICU).

Peterborough Public Health on Tuesday reported there are 28 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the region. Three of the cases have been resolved.

The hospital also recently added 27 ICU beds to bolster critical and intensive care capacity and converted the green zone in its emergency department into a dedicated area for patients with respiratory illness.

Story continues below advertisement

The hospital has also focused on initiating a staff redeployment centre to centralize information about staff and their skills while ramping up education to align with the pandemic response.

“This hospital is fortunate to have some of the most hard-working, caring and dedicated people out there,” said Dr. Lynn Mikula, vice-president, chief of staff and chief medical officer at PRHC.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

“As our community has rallied around us with messages and offers of support, this incredible group of people at PRHC has worked tirelessly to be as prepared as we possibly can be for what is to come. I am proud to stand shoulder to shoulder with our team as we face the days ahead, ready to provide our patients with the care and support we have trained for.”

In mid-March, the hospital opened an on-site COVID-19 assessment centre in partnership with Ontario Health.

The hospital also says it has decreased occupancy to 85 per cent to help created additional inpatient space.

“Over the past several years, hospital occupancy has been at or above 100 per cent on a year-round basis,” the hospital said.

PRHC’s personal protective equipment drive also continues. Anyone who would like to contribute to the hospital’s efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic is encouraged to make a donation to the PRHC Foundation by visiting its website or calling 705-876-5000.

Story continues below advertisement

Donors can also send special thank-you messages to staff via the foundation’s website.