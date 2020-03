Send this page to someone via email

BOISE, Idaho — A large earthquake struck north of Boise, Idaho, Tuesday evening, with people across a large area reporting shaking.

The U.S. Geological Survey reports the magnitude 6.5 tremor struck just before 5 p.m. It was centred 118 kilometres northeast of Meridian, Idaho.

A number of people posted on Twitter that they believed they felt the tremor in Calgary.

More to come…

