6.5-magnitude Idaho earthquake felt by residents of British Columbia’s Wine Country

An earthquake in Idaho on Tuesday afternoon was felt by residents of B.C.’s Wine Country.
The 6.5-magnitude earthquake was located 72 kilometres west of Challis, Idaho, and occurred at 4:52 p.m. PT, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. It also had a depth of 10 km.
Challis is an approximate 10-hour drive south of Osoyoos, B.C.
Shortly after the earthquake, Global News in Kelowna received several calls from area residents.
One Central Okanagan woman says items in her first-storey apartment unit were shaking on Tuesday afternoon.
“Everything started to move,” said Shelley Stoochnow of Winfield.
“The building moved … I was watching my blinds and the pull-strings moving. The light over my table was swaying pretty good.”
She added “it was a horrible feeling. It kind of gives you that sick-overall feeling.”
Stoochnow said the swaying lasted between 60 and 90 seconds.
COMMENTS