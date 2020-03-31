6.5-magnitude Idaho earthquake felt by residents of British Columbia’s Wine Country

Send this page to someone via email

An earthquake in Idaho on Tuesday afternoon was felt by residents of B.C.’s Wine Country.

The 6.5-magnitude earthquake was located 72 kilometres west of Challis, Idaho, and occurred at 4:52 p.m. PT, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. It also had a depth of 10 km.

Challis is an approximate 10-hour drive south of Osoyoos, B.C.

Just felt a sizeable 3 – 3.5 magnitude earthquake here in @WineCapital BC. Occurred around 4:55pm PST and sustained shaking for 30 seconds. Enough to slide me on my wheeled chair a foot across my study / office hardwood. Blinds wobbled and shook!@EZRockOsoyoos @GlobalOkanagan pic.twitter.com/TGn0oJHPRN — Alan Ruddiman 🇨🇦🇿🇦🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@awruddiman) April 1, 2020

Shortly after the earthquake, Global News in Kelowna received several calls from area residents.

One Central Okanagan woman says items in her first-storey apartment unit were shaking on Tuesday afternoon.

“Everything started to move,” said Shelley Stoochnow of Winfield.

“The building moved … I was watching my blinds and the pull-strings moving. The light over my table was swaying pretty good.”

She added “it was a horrible feeling. It kind of gives you that sick-overall feeling.”

Stoochnow said the swaying lasted between 60 and 90 seconds.

