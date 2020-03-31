Menu

6.5-magnitude Idaho earthquake felt by residents of British Columbia’s Wine Country

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted March 31, 2020 9:01 pm
A map showing the location of Challis, Idaho, and its location to Osoyoos, B.C. Just before 5 p.m. PT on Tuesday, a 6.5 magnitude earthquake happened near Challis. .
A map showing the location of Challis, Idaho, and its location to Osoyoos, B.C. Just before 5 p.m. PT on Tuesday, a 6.5 magnitude earthquake happened near Challis.

An earthquake in Idaho on Tuesday afternoon was felt by residents of B.C.’s Wine Country.

The 6.5-magnitude earthquake was located 72 kilometres west of Challis, Idaho, and occurred at 4:52 p.m. PT, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. It also had a depth of 10 km.

Challis is an approximate 10-hour drive south of Osoyoos, B.C.

Shortly after the earthquake, Global News in Kelowna received several calls from area residents.

One Central Okanagan woman says items in her first-storey apartment unit were shaking on Tuesday afternoon.

“Everything started to move,” said Shelley Stoochnow of Winfield.

“The building moved … I was watching my blinds and the pull-strings moving. The light over my table was swaying pretty good.”

She added “it was a horrible feeling. It kind of gives you that sick-overall feeling.”

Stoochnow said the swaying lasted between 60 and 90 seconds.

Caribbean earthquake rattles residents in Cayman Islands and Jamaica
KelownaOkanagancentral okanaganEarthquakeBCsouth okanaganlake countryosoyoosUSGSIdahowinfieldChallis
national skyline national skyline

