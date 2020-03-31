Spring road weight restrictions eased in Manitoba during coronavirus outbreak

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba is easing spring road restrictions to help make sure essential goods get to where they’re going during the COVID-19 outbreak.

“In order to allow vehicles to more easily transport essential goods during the current COVID-19 pandemic, we are easing spring road restrictions in certain circumstances,” said Infrastructure Minister Ron Schuler in a release.

“This will help ensure communities continue to have access to items such as medical supplies, groceries and emergency equipment at this crucial time.”

Normally weight restrictions are enforced during the spring to protect Manitoba roads from damage caused by heavy commercial vehicles while roads are at their weakest during spring rains and thawing.

Under the revised rules this spring vehicles can carry essential commodities at normal loading on highways that are normally subject to Level 1 road restrictions, and roads normally subject to Level 2 restrictions under some conditions.

Complete details on road restrictions are available on the province’s website.

The province says essential commodities include groceries, medical supplies, fuel, fertilizer, bulk milk, potable water for non-industrial use, emergency equipment and materials, and mail delivery on behalf of the Canada Post Corporation.

It also includes livestock and livestock feed in transit, and hay for feed in transit within Manitoba.

Permits will also not be required to transport grain to satisfy grain quotas or contracts, or to transport potatoes or vegetables from producer to processor this spring, the province added.

Vehicles are still not allowed to cross over bridges or other structures in excess of posted weight restrictions.

