Coronavirus: 2nd employee at Shelburne, Ont., long-term care home tests positive for COVID-19

A second employee at the Dufferin Oaks long-term care home in Shelburne, Ont., has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to Dufferin County officials, the staff member hasn’t been on site since first exhibiting symptoms and is isolating at home.

Dufferin County officials announced on Monday that another employee at the seniors’ home had tested positive.

“Dufferin Oaks is continuing to work closely with Wellington Dufferin Public Health to identify any resident or staff that may have been in close contact with this second staff member,” officials say.

“Currently none of our residents have presented with symptoms and staff are continuing to diligently monitor them.”

Last week, Dufferin Oaks implemented screening protocols, directing staff who felt unwell to stay at home.

Dufferin Oaks is now isolating residents in the affected units, taking all residents’ and staff’s temperatures, and ensuring all employees are wearing surgical masks throughout the day, as well as additional personal protective equipment.

As of Tuesday, Ontario has reported 1,966 cases of the novel coronavirus, with 33 deaths.

