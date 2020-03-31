Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Health

Coronavirus: 2nd employee at Shelburne, Ont., long-term care home tests positive for COVID-19

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted March 31, 2020 7:32 pm
Several Ontario long-term care facilities report COVID-19 cases
WATCH: Several long-term care facilities across the province are reporting cases of COVID-19. Erica Vella looks at some of the homes that are hardest hit.

A second employee at the Dufferin Oaks long-term care home in Shelburne, Ont., has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to Dufferin County officials, the staff member hasn’t been on site since first exhibiting symptoms and is isolating at home.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: Employee at long-term care home in Shelburne, Ont. tests positive for COVID-19

Dufferin County officials announced on Monday that another employee at the seniors’ home had tested positive.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

“Dufferin Oaks is continuing to work closely with Wellington Dufferin Public Health to identify any resident or staff that may have been in close contact with this second staff member,” officials say.

“Currently none of our residents have presented with symptoms and staff are continuing to diligently monitor them.”

READ MORE: ‘It’s a war zone’: Coronavirus deaths at Bobcaygeon, Ont., nursing home climb to 9

Last week, Dufferin Oaks implemented screening protocols, directing staff who felt unwell to stay at home.

Story continues below advertisement

Dufferin Oaks is now isolating residents in the affected units, taking all residents’ and staff’s temperatures, and ensuring all employees are wearing surgical masks throughout the day, as well as additional personal protective equipment.

As of Tuesday, Ontario has reported 1,966 cases of the novel coronavirus, with 33 deaths.

New COVID-19 deaths in Toronto as long-term care facilities grapple with outbreaks
New COVID-19 deaths in Toronto as long-term care facilities grapple with outbreaks
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscovid-19 canadacoronavirus updateCanada CoronavirusCoronavirus In CanadaCoronavirus Casescovid-19 newsshelburneDufferin oaks coronavirusDufferin Oaks covid-19Dufferin Oaks
Health IQ newsletter Health IQ newsletter

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing stories, delivered to your inbox

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.