Coronavirus: Montreal-area singer raises voice to lift seniors’ spirits amid pandemic

With people stuck at home amid the COVID-19 pandemic, many without jobs, setting goals for the day can be a challenge.

But singer-songwriter Domenic Boudreau knew exactly what he was going to do on Tuesday.

With a guitar strapped over his shoulder and a mic and a speaker, Boudreau headed to the Chartwell Villa Rive-Sud — a retirement home in Longueuil — to serenade its residents.

“I’m going to try to make them happy, make them smile, make them forget what’s going on,” he said.

Seniors’ homes in Quebec are under lockdown to prevent the spread of the illness among residents, leaving many craving social interactions.

Boudreau said he’s just doing his part to help make things easier, adding that the elderly are often forgotten.

“I just want to be a servant of the community and use my talents to make people happy,” he said.

With prior agreement from management, Boudreau stood outside the building on Tuesday and sung to residents standing on their balconies, wrapped up in their coats.

Some clapped along and others even danced as Boudreau warmed up the crowd with a few classics like Blue Suede Shoes and La Bamba.

On Thursday, Boudreau has plans to take his show on the road — to a residence just across the street.

“I have the time now, all my shows have been cancelled,” he said, adding he hopes to perform outside seniors residences throughout the crisis to help ease the stress on the elderly.

“I love making people happy,” he said. “It’s what I do.”