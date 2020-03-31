Menu

Crime

Social media post deemed to be hoax: Osoyoos RCMP

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted March 31, 2020 7:28 pm
Updated March 31, 2020 7:29 pm
Osoyoos RCMP say a criminal investigation was opened looking into the social media post.
Global News

An alarming social media post raised concerns with Osoyoos residents on Tuesday.

The post claimed that people were knocking door-to-door in the community, seeking households that were willing to take in seasonal workers.

Police say it shares the general public’s concern over such a claim, especially amidst the COVID-19 public health emergency declared by the provincial government.

Osoyoos RCMP say a criminal investigation was opened looking into the social media post.

Police say they’ve talked to the person who they believe to be responsible for creating the post.

“It was intended to be an April Fools prank,” Osoyoos RCMP said in a release.

RCMP say the investigation is ongoing and it encourages anyone with more information to come forward.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.