Warning issued after small group falls through ice on frozen lake at Regina Beach

A Regina Beach councillor is warning the public to stay off the ice at Last Mountain Lake as spring inches closer.

Kim Becker said she was chatting with friends near the town’s pier on Monday at about 1:30 p.m. when she heard screaming.

“A lady yelled to me, ‘call 911…do you have a phone? ‘We need to call 911, there’s people in the lake,” Becker said.

Becker said she walked up onto the pier and noticed a small group people who had appeared to have fallen through the ice.

“One girl was struggling to keep her head out of the water,” Becker said.

She and two other men then “sprang into action,” she said.

“Someone had a ladder and a rope so we crawled out [onto the ice] on our hands and knees…the first person we got out was the little girl who had been submerged a couple of times,” Becker said. “We felt she was most critical.”

Becker said she and others helped to two men exit the, while the others got out on their own.

South Shore First Responders and the Regina Beach Volunteer Fire Department were first on scene, according to Becker.

“We all worked together to help these people with their recovery,” Becker said.

“It’s just not safe out there and I don’t know what more we can do collectively to get that message out. I’m fearful that one day we will have a fatality.”

Saskatchewan RCMP confirmed the incident and said nobody needed medical attention.

RCMP remind people to stay off melting ice.

“The ice is very unstable at this time of year and even if it seems solid, the ice is very unpredictable and should not be ventured onto for any reason,” said Rob King, Saskatchewan RCMP spokesperson.

Becker said she has been witness to a number of incidents this winter of either people falling through the ice at Last Mountain Lake or vehicles.