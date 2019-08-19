Low temperatures break records in Saskatchewan: Environment Canada

A few places in Saskatchewan set new record-low temperatures on Aug. 18, according to preliminary numbers from Environment Canada.

The Last Mountain Lake area reached -0.6 degrees Celsius to break its old record of 1.0 C, which was set in 1985.

READ MORE: Figures show claims mounting as hail hammers Saskatchewan farmers in 2019

A new record of -0.5 C was also set in North Battleford. The lowest temperature previously recorded in the city was 1.7 C in 1895.

A record of 2.2 C, set in 1940, was smashed in Saskatoon. The new figure to beat is 0.7 C.

WATCH (Aug. 12, 2019): Group of Kangaroos seen frolicking in the snow in Australia

Lastly, Regina beat its old record of 2.8 C, which was set in 1901, with a 2.0 C on Aug. 18.

Environment Canada’s Sara Hoffman said the low temperatures were the result of clear skies between two systems.

For the latest conditions and warnings, download the SkyTracker weather app.

-With files from The Canadian Press