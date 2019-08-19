Weather
Low temperatures break records in Saskatchewan: Environment Canada

A few places in Saskatchewan set new record-low temperatures on Aug. 18, according to preliminary numbers from Environment Canada.

The Last Mountain Lake area reached -0.6 degrees Celsius to break its old record of 1.0 C, which was set in 1985.

A new record of -0.5 C was also set in North Battleford. The lowest temperature previously recorded in the city was 1.7 C in 1895.

A record of 2.2 C, set in 1940, was smashed in Saskatoon. The new figure to beat is 0.7 C.

Lastly, Regina beat its old record of 2.8 C, which was set in 1901, with a 2.0 C on Aug. 18.

Environment Canada’s Sara Hoffman said the low temperatures were the result of clear skies between two systems.

