Health

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health announces 1st death due to COVID-19

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted March 31, 2020 4:58 pm
The announcement came Tuesday afternoon from Hastings Prince Edward Public Health. Global Kingston

The eighth case of COVID-19 in the Hastings and Prince Edward region has led to the area’s first death.

The announcement came Tuesday afternoon from Hastings Prince Edward Public Health.

The health unit says this is the first case of COVID-19 in the region that was contracted through community spread, rather than through travel or through a close contact.

READ MORE: 8 lab-confirmed, 234 probable cases of COVID-19 in Hastings, Prince Edward counties

Details about the person who is now deceased have yet to be released. The public health unit did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Coronavirus outbreak: Ontario hopes to ramp up COVID-19 testing to 15,000 per day

“I offer my sincere condolences to the family and friends who have been impacted by this loss of life,” says Dr. Piotr Oglaza, medical officer of health and CEO at Hastings Prince Edward Public Health.

Story continues below advertisement

“This reinforces the reality of COVID-19 in our community and I urge individuals to do everything they can to prevent its spread, recognizing that many are at higher risk from the virus.”

