Hastings Prince Edward Public Health announces 1st death due to COVID-19

The eighth case of COVID-19 in the Hastings and Prince Edward region has led to the area’s first death.

The announcement came Tuesday afternoon from Hastings Prince Edward Public Health.

The health unit says this is the first case of COVID-19 in the region that was contracted through community spread, rather than through travel or through a close contact.

Details about the person who is now deceased have yet to be released. The public health unit did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

“I offer my sincere condolences to the family and friends who have been impacted by this loss of life,” says Dr. Piotr Oglaza, medical officer of health and CEO at Hastings Prince Edward Public Health.

“This reinforces the reality of COVID-19 in our community and I urge individuals to do everything they can to prevent its spread, recognizing that many are at higher risk from the virus.”

