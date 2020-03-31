Saskatchewan Roughriders adjusting to postponed training camp over coronavirus concerns

Send this page to someone via email

The coronavirus pandemic has thrown a kink into the Saskatchewan Roughrider’s plans.

On Monday, the Canadian Football League announced it is postponing training camps until further notice, leaving the start of 2020 season up in the air.

“We’re all on the same playing field and any season for me would be great,” said Roughriders general manager Jeremy O’Day on Tuesday, via video conference.

“I think that we’re well prepared if it’s a shortened training camp,” he added. “We do feel for the younger players if it’s a shortened training camp because they’re going to have less time to impress.”

Regina’s Mosaic Stadium is set to play host to the 2020 Grey Cup and it’s a game the Roughriders desperately want to be in.

If the delay goes on, and part of the season gets cancelled, it will affect the team’s bottom line. However, at this point, O’Day is putting health and safety above anything else.

As of Tuesday afternoon, O’Day said none of the team’s players or staff has reached out about any health concerns

“We reached out to them to give them some information on the virus and some of the guidelines they can adhere to,” he said.

Many of the players have had to make adjustments on how they stay in shape and get ready for a football season, whenever that time comes. Roughriders strength and conditioning coach Clint Spencer has also reached out to players about staying in shape, despite most not having access to gyms.

“It’s kind of reminding me of the old Rocky movies, where Rocky is going into the barn and starting to find things that are going to make him stronger and faster,” said O’Day.

And the general manager himself is adjusting. For the time being, O’Day has moved his office from Mosaic Stadium into his home where he can conduct most of his regular duties.

That includes scouting for the upcoming CFL draft, which is still planned for April 30 via teleconference.

“We’re spending a lot of time watching players on tape and developing our draft board,” he said.

With all the time spent working from home, there has been a silver lining to all of this for O’Day.

“Getting a lot of good family time in with the wife and kids,” he said. “It’s been pretty enjoyable.”

However, he is still looking forward to seeing his team back on the football field, whenever that may be.

“Our hope is that we’re able to have a season and do what this team does, which is unite people and bring people together,” said O’Day. “I do try to think about that kind of feeling if we are able to get that done.”

