Health

Coronavirus: 2 Wellington County OPP officers test positive for COVID-19

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted March 31, 2020 4:26 pm
Ontario Provincial Police say two uniformed officers from their Wellington County detachment have been diagnosed with COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

In a news release, OPP said they were made aware of the respective positive COVID-19 test results on Sunday and Monday.

READ MORE: Ontario schools to remain closed until at least May

Both officers are self-isolating and police said their identities will be withheld to respect their privacy.

“The OPP remains committed to the health and safety of our members and will continue to make decisions that help us limit the spread of COVID-19 in the communities we serve,” the OPP stated.

These diagnoses come after an OPP officer in the Nipissing West detachment also tested positive for COVID-19 on March 21.

READ MORE: 1st OPP officer tests presumptive positive for COVID-19

Like many other police services, the OPP has restricted access to its facilities including detachments until further notice.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19Guelphcovid-19 canadacoronavirus canadacoronavirus cases canadawellington county oppCoronavirus newWellington County OPP coronavirusWellington County OPP Covid-19
