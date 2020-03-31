Coronavirus: 2 Wellington County OPP officers test positive for COVID-19

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario Provincial Police say two uniformed officers from their Wellington County detachment have been diagnosed with COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

In a news release, OPP said they were made aware of the respective positive COVID-19 test results on Sunday and Monday.

READ MORE: Ontario schools to remain closed until at least May

Both officers are self-isolating and police said their identities will be withheld to respect their privacy.

“The OPP remains committed to the health and safety of our members and will continue to make decisions that help us limit the spread of COVID-19 in the communities we serve,” the OPP stated.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

These diagnoses come after an OPP officer in the Nipissing West detachment also tested positive for COVID-19 on March 21.

Story continues below advertisement

Like many other police services, the OPP has restricted access to its facilities including detachments until further notice.

View link »