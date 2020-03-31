Menu

Organizations offer funds to help artists, cultural institutions amid COVID-19

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 31, 2020 2:32 pm
Arts organizations are injecting funds to help cultural institutions and creators stay financially afloat during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Canada Council for the Arts says it will issue $60 million in advances by early May to 1,100 organizations it supports with long-term funding to help cover their bills and settle outstanding payments to workers.

The arm’s-length agency is also encouraging artists to explore the option available to them as part of Ottawa’s emergency aid package.

Meanwhile, the Writers’ Trust of Canada and The Writers’ Union of Canada have created a $150,000 emergency relief fund to support the literary community.

The fund will distribute $1,500 grants to writers who have suffered financial losses because of the postponement or cancellation of book tours, appearances, contracts and other projects.

The Writers’ Union of Canada says a survey of its membership suggests that writers are suffering an average loss of nearly $3,300 because of the COVID-19 crisis.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscovid-19 canadacoronavirus updateCanada CoronavirusCoronavirus In CanadaCoronavirus Casescovid-19 newsarts coronaviruscoronavirus artscovid-19 arts
