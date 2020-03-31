Staff member tests positive for coronavirus at Langley care home

Send this page to someone via email

A case of COVID-19 has been confirmed at another seniors’ home in B.C.

A staff member at Langley Lodge has tested positive and is self-isolating at home, according to a news release from Fraser Health.

Enhanced control measures have been put in place at the facility, and a Fraser Health SWAT team is on site to help contain any outbreak and talk to residents and families.

2:08 Residents of B.C. care homes find ways of keeping in touch Residents of B.C. care homes find ways of keeping in touch

Health officials have confirmed cases at 14 long-term care facilities in B.C. so far, and the virus has been confirmed at a 15th privately-operated facility on Vancouver Island.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

READ MORE: Their dads are quarantined with coronavirus in B.C. care homes. This is their message

The largest outbreak is at the Lynn Valley Care Home in North Vancouver, where there have been more than 10 deaths.

Story continues below advertisement

The province has banned non-essential visits to seniors’ care homes and banned health-care workers from working at multiple seniors facilities in a continued effort to slow transmission.