Couple donates $100,000 to Cobourg hospital to help fight coronavirus pandemic

Northumberland Hills Hospital in Cobourg says a couple has donated $100,000 to help fight the novel coronavirus pandemic.

On Tuesday, the hospital said the local couple, who wish to remain anonymous, had future charitable plans that included a significant gift to the facility. However, after speaking with a family member who serves on the front lines of the pandemic at the hospital, Northumberland Hills said the couple decided now was the time to act.

The couple recently contacted the Northumberland Hills Hospital Foundation to offer their entire planned donation, starting with an immediate gift of $100,000, the hospital said.

“We in Northumberland County are blessed to have this state-of-the-art-facility and its wonderful staff,” the couple stated in a release from the hospital. “The staff are brave heroes that are taking yet-to-be-determined risks dealing with this pandemic. We wanted to assist these heroes and this fine institution.”

Currently, the hospital says it is working to create a specialized pandemic unit that will require hospital beds, medical equipment and supplies. The creation of this unit will become the priority for these initial funds.

On Tuesday afternoon, the Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit said there are now 11 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, in Northumberland County. The first confirmed case was reported in mid-March.

“Donations like this send such a strong message of support to our front-line staff, who continue to care for our community,” said Rhonda Cunningham, executive director of the Northumberland Hills Hospital Foundation. “Saying thank you simply seems inadequate to express the extent of how truly grateful we are. This community continues to shine despite the fact our world is in crisis, and acts like this — no matter how big or small — are a reminder we will get through this together.”

The hospital says it has recently received personal protective equipment and other supplies from businesses and continues to receive messages of support for its front-line workers.

“With the fast-moving and constantly evolving situation that is COVID-19, it is difficult to say where funds will be needed in the coming weeks and months or to predict what needs may arise,” said Cunningham. “What we do know is that needs will arise, and we will have to be prepared to respond to these quickly.”

For more information on how you can make a gift to support Northumberland Hills Hospital, visit the foundation’s website.