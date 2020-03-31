Carleton president reports 1st coronavirus case in university community

Send this page to someone via email

A Carleton University employee has tested positive for COVID-19, the illness caused by the novel coronavirus — marking the first case within the university community, according to the Ottawa school’s president.

In a note sent via email and posted to Carleton’s website, President and Vice-Chancellor Benoit-Antoine Bacon said the unidentified employee is “receiving appropriate medical attention and care.”

“I am confident that due to the rapid implementation of social distancing measures at Carleton and across the province, our colleague has not been in close contact with many other members of our community.”

Most Carleton employees have been working from home since March 13 and students are finishing the winter semester remotely, Bacon said.

Ontario extends outdoor recreational amenities ban by 2 weeks as COVID-19 spread continues

The school’s health and counselling services will be reaching out on Tuesday to anyone who may have been near the employee who tested positive for the virus over the last 14 days, according to Bacon, who encouraged members of the community to remain at home to slow the spread of the illness.

Ottawa’s public health unit said there are 130 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the city, including outbreaks at two retirement homes, as of Sunday night.

Two Ottawa police officers test positive for COVID-19

Elsewhere in the city, two Ottawa police officers have tested positive for COVID-19.

They were the first confirmed cases reported to the police force, who learned of the cases this weekend, according to a statement from the Ottawa Police Service’s (OPS) media relations department.

Police aren’t identifying the two service members but said both officers have symptoms and are self-isolating and self-monitoring at their homes.

“Supports have been put in place for them and all members of the service,” the statement said. “As a police service, the health and safety of members is a priority and we continue to follow the advice and best practices from medical officials.

“We have taken significant steps to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 within the OPS and the community, including issuing personal protective equipment, physical distancing guidelines and putting in updated procedures in place to reduce the risks.”