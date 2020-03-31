Kelowna songwriters’ new hit pays tribute to medical workers

Send this page to someone via email

Kelowna singer and songwriters, Jim and Kim Rhindress, have written a new song giving thanks to everyone working in the medical field.

The pair said their song, Health Care Heroes, is being recorded this week, and a video is being made by an Okanagan filmmaker, CJ Clayton, to go along with the song.

For the music video, the team is looking to get 300 selfies of health care workers, first responders and hospital staff.

“We know it’s a big ask,” says Jim Rhindress, a former surgical nurse at Kelowna General Hospital.

“Everyone is very busy right now doing their jobs but it’s important that we see the faces of the real heroes in this fight.”

The team is asking the public for help, requesting the selfies be sent to them through social media or by email.

