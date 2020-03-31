Menu

Canada

Kelowna songwriters’ new hit pays tribute to medical workers

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted March 31, 2020 2:06 pm
For the music video, the team is looking for 300 selfies of health care workers, first responders and hospital staff.
For the music video, the team is looking for 300 selfies of health care workers, first responders and hospital staff. (Photo by Simon Lees/Guitarist Magazine via Getty Images)

Kelowna singer and songwriters, Jim and Kim Rhindress, have written a new song giving thanks to everyone working in the medical field.

The pair said their song, Health Care Heroes, is being recorded this week, and a video is being made by an Okanagan filmmaker, CJ Clayton, to go along with the song.

For the music video, the team is looking to get 300 selfies of health care workers, first responders and hospital staff.

“We know it’s a big ask,” says Jim Rhindress, a former surgical nurse at Kelowna General Hospital.

“Everyone is very busy right now doing their jobs but it’s important that we see the faces of the real heroes in this fight.”

The team is asking the public for help, requesting the selfies be sent to them through social media or by email.

