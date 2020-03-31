Sony delays ‘Ghostbusters,’ ‘Morbius’ until 2021 amid coronavirus pandemic

Send this page to someone via email

As a result of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Sony Pictures — following in the footsteps of many other film distribution companies — is postponing the worldwide releases of myriad upcoming movies.

The upcoming Ghostbusters reboot, Ghostbusters: Afterlife, as well as Marvel‘s Morbius are included in the list of postponed features, according to a representative of Sony.

Ghostbusters: Afterlife, directed by Jason Reitman, was slated for a July 10 release but has been pushed until March 5, 2021. Morbius — the Jared Leto-starring film about Marvel’s “living vampire” antihero — was supposed to hit theatres on July 31, but will make its debut on March 19, 2021 instead.

Also joining the lengthy roster of flicks affected by COVID-19 is Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway and the Paul Weitz-directed drama Fatherhood.

The former was originally set for a summer release but has been pushed until Jan. 15, 2021, with Fatherhood being pushed from Nov. 23 to the same date as the Peter Rabbit sequel.

Additionally, Uncharted, the video game franchise-inspired movie, has been delayed due to the global pandemic.

Initially planned for a March 5, 2021 premiere, core fans and PlayStation lovers will have to wait until Oct. 8, 2021 to see Tom Holland star as Nathan Drake, the series’ main character.

On top of that, Greyhound, the upcoming Tom Hanks-starring warm film inspired by C. S. Forester’s The Good Shepherd novel (1955), has been postponed. While it was set to premiere on June 12, its rescheduled release is yet to be determined, Sony said.

Marvel fans have been hit with a “to be determined” release date, too.

The movie? Sony didn’t make that clear but did reveal that the “untitled Sony/Marvel” collaboration was initially scheduled for release on Oct. 8, 2021 — the new date for Uncharted.

—