Coronavirus: 20 new cases identified, bringing Nova Scotia total to 147

Twenty new cases of COVID-19 have been identified in Nova Scotia, bringing the provincial total to 147.

In a news release Tuesday, the province said “most” cases are connected to travel or a known case.

“As reported [Monday], public health has concluded that one case is the result of transmission within the community,” the province said in the release.

There are now four staff and two residents of long-term care facilities that have tested positive for COVID-19.

“Appropriate infection prevention and control measures are in place for both residents and staff,” the province said.

The individuals affected range in age from under ten to over 80. Four individuals are currently in hospital and 10 have now recovered.

Cases have been identified in all parts of the province. To date, Nova Scotia has 5,763 negative test results.

On Monday, Premier Stephen McNeil announced school closures will be extended to at least May 1. Students from Grade Primary to nine will receive bi-weekly at-home learning packages, while Grade 10 to 12 students will work with their teachers to address their individual needs.

The province also announced Monday that it has its first case of COVID-19 that is the result of spread within the community.

McNeil and chief public health officer Dr. Robert Strang will hold a press briefing on Tuesday at 3 p.m.

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Health officials caution against all international travel. Returning travellers are legally obligated to self-isolate for 14 days, beginning March 26, in case they develop symptoms and to prevent spreading the virus to others. Some provinces and territories have also implemented additional recommendations or enforcement measures to ensure those returning to the area self-isolate.

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out.

